GE Renewable Energy in 2022 solidified its commanding lead of a hotly competitive but diminishing US onshore wind turbine market by capturing 58% of capacity installed versus 53% the previous year, led by its pacesetting 2.82-127 model, according to latest numbers from the American Clean Power Association (ACP).

Installations nationwide were 8.61GW, down 35% compared with 12.74GW in 2021, in the slowest year for onshore wind since 2018.

GE’s workhorse 2.82-127 took 38% of total installations comprising 30 different models from all vendors that include Nordex, Siemens Gamesa, and Vestas.