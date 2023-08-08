GE Renewable Energy in the first half of 2023 grabbed 56% of the US onshore wind turbine market led by its best-selling 2.82-127 model that accounted for more than one-third of industrywide installations, according to latest numbers from the American Clean Power Association (ACP).

Project developers installed 1.33GW of GE turbines through 30 June, 830MW of Vestas products, a 35% market share, and 222MW of Siemens Gamesa (9%), predominately the SG 4.5-145 model. No projects featured Nordex, which has been the number three vendor here this decade.