GE Renewable Energy posted a $400m loss in the first quarter amid early indications the financially troubled business is starting to benefit from aggressive cost control, better pricing, and a landmark climate law in the critical US onshore wind market.

“Our renewables business is showing continued signs of progress with clearly more to do,” Larry Culp, CEO of parent GE, told analysts on a conference call Tuesday. The loss was unchanged from a year ago and down slightly from $500m last quarter.