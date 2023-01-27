US wind turbine OEM GE Vernova is proposing to build two manufacturing sites in upstate New York if it wins sufficient volumes of orders in the state’s up-to 4.6GW third round solicitation.

The two plants would be built at the Port of Coeymans on the Hudson River some 147 miles (236km) north of New York City, near the capital, Albany, which is emerging as an offshore wind manufacturing hub.

“As a leading manufacturer and innovator in developing renewable energy technology, GE is ideally positioned to help New York secure its vision of becoming a leading manufacturing hub for offshore wind technology,” said Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova.