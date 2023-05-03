The US wind turbine market will double over the next decade thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Vic Abate, CEO of GE’s onshore business told Recharge.

The power technology giant recently announced a ‘workhorse’ strategy in which it bets on a simplified product portfolio for the onshore market, where it aims to cement the 50%-plus share it enjoyed last year in the US.

“With the US passing of the IRA, our view is that the market will double,” Abate said in an interview at the WindEurope conference in Copenhagen.