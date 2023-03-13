GE is lining up a 17-18MW version of its flagship Haliade-X offshore wind turbine, in what could be the most powerful machine placed on the market so far by a Western manufacturer.

The power rating of a next-generation beefed-up Haliade-X was hinted at by Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Vernova – the US giant’s newly-formed energy business – when he spoke to investors about the order backlog and future prospects for the turbine, currently being deployed at 12-14MW.

“We’re getting a very positive reception from the market with our 17-18MW Haliade-X variant off what we’re shipping this year,” Strazik said.