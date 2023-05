GE Renewable Energy in the first quarter captured a dominant 74% of a sluggish US onshore wind turbine market, led by its 2.82-127 model that alone comprised 41% of total installed capacity, according to latest numbers from the American Clean Power Association (ACP).

The 2.82-127 is among the power technology giant’s most successful onshore models over the last 20 years.

Vestas took 25% of the second-largest national wind market after China, and Siemens Gamesa 1%.