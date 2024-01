GE Vernova today (Tuesday) announced a blockbuster 2.4GW order with Pattern Energy to supply 674 of its next-generation 3.6-154 wind turbines for the SunZia project in the US state of New Mexico, the OEM’s largest onshore contract in its 20-year history in the industry.

The mega-deal – GE did not disclose the value – solidifies GE Vernova's top spot in the US wind market that is critical