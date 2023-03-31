Wind turbine rivals GE and Siemens Gamesa have come to terms in their patent war, the former said today Friday.

A wide-ranging settlement apparently ends a showdown over intellectual property that has raged in courtrooms on both sides of the Atlantic – and which a US judge recently slammed as “inhibiting efforts to fight climate change”.

A statement from both said: “GE and [Siemens Gamesa] have reached an amicable settlement of all their wind turbine technology patent disputes in the US and Europe on confidential terms and have granted each other and their respective subsidiaries worldwide cross licenses under the asserted patent families, for the life of those patent families.”