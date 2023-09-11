The wind sector sees a ‘gap between political goals and reality’ after Germany’s latest onshore wind tender result was a mixed blessing.

The auction once more was undersubscribed, even after the federal grids agency (BNetzA) had nearly halved the originally planned tendering volume to 1.67GW. Of those, 1.43GW were auctioned off, with the average price of winning bids coming in at €73.20 ($78.57)/MWh – which was very close to the €73.50/MWh price ceiling, the agency had announced Friday.

“The undersubscription clearly shows that the gap between political goals and reality still is great,” said Dennis Rendschmidt, managing director of VDMA Power Systems, a group representing wind turbine OEMs and suppliers.”