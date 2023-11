Orsted has been accused of contributing to an “ecological disaster” with the onshore works for its largest offshore wind project underway globally, the £8bn ($9.8bn) Hornsea 3 off eastern England.

Furious local campaigners claim silt displaced by heavy rain in October from cabling work underway for the 2.9GW North Sea wind farm has “destroyed” the nearby River Glaven, clogging the 17km waterway and damaging natural habitats including those of rare crayfish species.