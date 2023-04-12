Fortum slammed what it called “false claims” by wind giant Vestas that it is undermining EU sanctions against Russia, as a commercial dispute escalated into a full-scale public row between the Finnish state-owned power group and its former wind turbine supplier.

Vestas earlier today (Wednesday) issued a statement condemning a €200m ($218m) arbitration claim lodged in Sweden by Fortum over terminated turbine supply agreements relating to wind farm developments formerly underway in Russia.

The Danish wind OEM said the agreements that it terminated fell under sanctions imposed by the EU after the invasion of Ukraine and claimed that “questioning whether sanctions apply can only benefit the interests of Russia and its sympathisers”.