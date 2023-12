France’s AO5 and AO6 offshore wind tenders will be "critical for the real kick-off of the floating industry" as their scope goes far beyond that of auctions in other countries, Felipe Cornago, co-managing director of offshore wind at German developer BayWa r.e. told Recharge.

BayWa r.e. is the renewables arm of Bavarian trading group BayWa.

“I think it is the first commercial tender with a tariff already allocated and so it is really important.