France’s green power sector is at unease about the increasing dominance of nuclear power and the lack of explicit targets for solar or wind energy in the government’s energy planning as Gabriel Attal is taking over as new Prime Minister.

Lobbying group France Renewables (formerly the French Wind Power Association) said it welcomed the appointment of Attal – a confidante of President Emmanuel Macron – but at the same time called on the new prime minister to “consolidate” the government strategy for deploying renewable energies in the country.