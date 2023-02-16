French energy giant EDF has snapped up one of the world’s largest floating wind projects, the up-to-10GW Newcastle Offshore Wind Farm (NOW) under development off the coast of Australia.

Local unit EDF Renewables said the project in deep waters off New South Wales will be brought into service over the coming years to replace the state’s ageing coal-powered fleet, which is due for progressive retirement.

Financial terms of the acquisition from original project company Newcastle Offshore Wind Energy were not disclosed.