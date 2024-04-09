Nordex has won a 295MW order to supply two wind energy projects by the South African unit of French energy giant EDF.

The German turbine manufacturer is to deliver 50 of its N163/5.X machines to the Korosun 2 cluster, consisting of the Umsobomvu and Hartebeesthoek projects, on the border of the country’s Eastern Cape and Northern Cape provinces.

Construction has already started and the wind projects are slated to be commissioned in the first quarter of 2026, with each wind farm to comprise 25 turbines with a combined capacity of 147.5MW.