Mainstream Renewable Power and Hexicon tie-up Freja Offshore has submitted a planning application under the Swedish Economic Zone Act to the country’s climate and business ministry for its up to 2.5GW Mareld floating wind project in the Skagerrak Strait that links the North and the Baltic Seas.

The permit application comes as the race is heating up to obtain permits by Swedish authorities and ultimately the central government to build a new wave of offshore wind farms that could have dozens of gigawatts in capacity to still the Nordic country’s rapidly rising thirst for electricity as it decarbonises its industry, transport and heating.