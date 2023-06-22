Freja Offshore is seeking a permit for another gigascale wind project off southern Sweden, which the Mainstream Renewable Power and Hexicon tie-up said is far enough from the coast to avoid interfering with other interests such as fishing or defence.

The 2GW Cirrus project is located within the Swedish economic zone at about 50 kilometres southeast of Karlskrona, the country’s largest naval base.

Sweden’s Navy considers the waters off Karlskrona as very sensitive to the country’s defence and in the past decade in roughly the same Baltic Sea area has vetoed permits for the 2.5GW