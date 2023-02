Maine put floating wind at the heart of its plans to meet future power demand growth, as one of America's coldest states looks to push fossils out of its energy mix without freezing up in the process.

Governor Janet Mills recently put forward a bill that accelerates the state's targets to generate 100% of its power from renewable sources by 2040, up from earlier goals of 80% by 2030 and 100% by 2045, by when it wants to have a net-zero economy.