Ireland said it secured offshore wind at a “hugely competitive” average of €86.05/MWh ($93.80/MWh) after four projects and 3.1GW won deals in its first auction for the sector.

The winning projects for the 20-year deals on offer were: the 1.3GW Codling Wind Park under development by Fred Olsen Seawind and EDF Renewables; CIP and Statkraft's 500MW North Irish Sea Array; the Corio-owned 450MW Sceirde Rocks; and RWE's 824MW Dublin Array.

The Irish government hailed the outcome as a big success, claiming the results “surpassed expectations”.