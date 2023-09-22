In what it called “a case about fraud and deception”, US industrial giant GE has filed suit in New York federal court against a Texas-based outfit for breach of contract to recycle wind turbine blades.

In its complaint, GE said it contracted Global Fiberglass Solutions (GFS) to remove and recycle 5,000 blades from multiple customer wind farms in Iowa and Texas. The blades were mostly replaced with newer blades as part of repowering the onshore arrays.

However, GE later learned that “GFS merely stockpiled the Blades it obtained from GE’s customer sites at various locations— as well as blades from other customers — where they simply sat for years without GFS taking any steps to recycle them,” according to its complaint.