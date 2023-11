Installation of monopiles is set to begin in the first quarter of 2024 for Ocean Wind's 500MW Ile de Y’eu and Noirmoutier wind farms in the French Atlantic.

Preparation for the monopile installation phase of the projects is nearly complete and seabed drilling on the monopile locations is set to begin in the New Year, according to Belgian marine contractor Deme Offshore, whose heavy lift jack up vessel Innovation will be deployed on the project.