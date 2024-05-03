France set out increased mid-century ambitions for offshore wind and said it will take steps to promote local and European content in future tenders for the sector.

Industry minister Bruno Le Maire set out a pathway for France to hit 45GW of offshore wind by 2050 – its existing official target is 40GW – and 18GW by 2035.

Le Maire said France would accelerate its offshore wind progress “with a change of scale in deployment and industrialisation” including larger wind farms that are further out to sea.