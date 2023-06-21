France has confirmed an area in the Gulf of Fos near Marseille as the site for a second 250MW floating wind farm in the Mediterranean to be tendered off next year and slated to enter operations in 2031.

The exact site specifications of the area at some 22km off the Gulf of Fos will be included in specifications for a tender that will be submitted to the country’s energy regulatory commission this summer. The government is slated to announce a winner for the 10 to 20-turbine project in the spring of next year.