Fortum will record additional pre-tax impairments of €990m ($1.06bn) related to its Russia segment in the fourth quarter of 2022 “due to the increasingly complex operating environment and prolonged uncertainty” regarding the Finnish utility’s activities there.

Of the total, about €190m are write downs in ‘other financial items – net’ mainly related to wind assets, the company said in a note to investors.

Fortum before the war was the largest player in Russia’s renewables market, with a portfolio of about 3.4GW