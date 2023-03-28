Offshore wind industry veteran Thomas Karst has been named CEO of Skyborn Renewables, with current chief Achim Berge Olsen moving to join the company’s strategic advisory board.

Karst comes to the job on the back of a 30-plus year career in the sector, including senior commercial positions at industrial mainstays Siemens Gamesa, MHI Vestas and Orsted (then Dong).

“We believe that offshore wind, one of the fastest growing renewables segments, will be critical to achieving net zero carbon targets and energy transition goals, said Raj Rao, chief operating officer of Skyborn parent company Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP).

“I am delighted that Thomas Karst, with his extensive industry experience and knowledge of Skyborn, will be leading the team as they continue to deliver on this goal.

“We thank Achim for his leadership and dedication in building this offshore wind organisation over the past 20 years and his support as CEO over the past several months [and] look forward to continuing to work with him as member our strategic advisory board.”

Karst said: “There is great potential in the offshore wind power market, and I look forward to working together with all the dedicated employees in Skyborn to transform the company into a leading independent producer of renewable power.”

GIP, an independent global infrastructure investor,launched Skyborn last September, following the acquisition of 100% of the business that had previously operated as wpd offshore. In December, a 9.5% stake in Skyborn was sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Karst joins a senior executive including chief investment and financial offcier João Metelo, chief operating officer Morten Melin, and general counsel Cathrin Browne.