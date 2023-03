Energy contractor Kent has landed an owner’s engineer contract from Cierco-SBM joint venture (JV) Floventis for the developers’ Llŷr 1 and 2 floating wind pilots in the Celtic Sea, in the latest sign of progress in the highly prospective UK play.

The deal for the pair of 100MW ‘stepping-stone’ demonstrators, to be built around 6-8 turbines atop SBM tension leg platforms moored in 60-70 metres of water, are foreseen starting to produce power 40km off the coast of Wales in 2027.