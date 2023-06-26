A closely-watched forecast of installation of floating offshore wind energy capacity has been scaled back for a second time in 12 months due to a sag in the rate of offtake agreements, as well as permitting issues.

A twice-yearly Floating Offshore Wind Report published today (Monday) by energy research specialists TGS | 4C Offshore predicted that 12.4GW of floating wind will commence installation globally by 2030, and 39GW by 2035, which corresponded to a current estimate of 6-7GW operational by 2030 and 3GW by 2035.