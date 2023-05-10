Floating wind power start-up Gazelle will take a controlling stake in naval engineering group Carceller in a move it says will help speed technical development of its platform.

The deal – which will see Spain-based Carceller operate as an independent subsidiary of Gazelle – fits with the latter’s “shipbuilding approach to construction” and “creates synergies for both companies”, the Ireland-based floating player said.

Financial terms were not disclosed. “This agreement allows us to continue servicing the needs of shipowners and shipyards to the highest ability, while giving us and our customers a pathway into the burgeoning offshore wind market,” said Carceller CEO Pablo Carceller.