Yawning gaps in current industry guidance for building and operating large-scale floating wind arrays could leave the sector at risk as it gears up for the massive projects that will drive the coming global deepwater build-out, a new study has concluded.

The report, from health and safety (H&S) body G+ based on work by ERM-owned The Renewables Consulting Group (RCG), found the “relatively small-scale deployment to date” of floating units has meant developers have “mostly focused on design considerations rather than occupational H&S”.