Irish floating wind developer Simply Blue will tie up with Dutch offshore construction firm Archirodon to unleash gigascale floating wind growth in the Greek Aegean Sea, the companies announced today.

The new joint venture (JV), ArcoBlue, aims to leverage opportunities created by floating wind goals set last year by Greece for 2.6GW.

The mandate launched the country to second place in consultancy Ernst & Young’s Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI) that shows how well nations are performing as potential renewable energy investment targets in relation to the size of their economies.