German ofshore wind pacesetter RWE and Spanish infrastructure company Ferrovial have teamed up for the development of a gigascale floating wind pipeline of projects in Iberian waters.

The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly develop, build and operate floating wind farms off Spain, drawing from RWE’s global offshore wind experience and Madrid-headquartered Ferrovial’s knowledge of the local energy markets.

“Spain has been an important core market for RWE to grow our solar and onshore business for many years,” RWE offshore wind CEO Sven Utermöhlen said.