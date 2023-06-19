Canadian offshore wind pacesetter Nova Scotia said floating turbines could play a key role in its plans for wind at sea, the province said.

Nova Scotia hopes to advance 5GW of offshore wind leasing off its coasts by 2030 under a process beginning in earnest as soon as 2024, in line with a target announced by premier Tim Houston last autumn.

In the first part of a three-module ‘roadmap’ for the sector, the Nova Scotia government – which is advancing a twin-track strategy in waters under its own jurisdiction, and in areas jointly managed with the Canadian government – said the former could see a competitive licensing or permitting process next year.