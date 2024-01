Operations at the pioneering Floatgen floating wind project have been extended for an additional five years after the demonstrator came through three years of tests with an availability (uptime) rate averaging more than 92%, according to floating system provider BW Ideol.

Serving as France's first operational floating wind turbine, the EU-backed Floatgen project was built as a 2MW demonstrator, operating at a water depth of 33 metres at the SEM-REV test site at Le Croisic, France.