OX2 has kicked off cooperation in the north of Åland to test methods to increase biodiversity in connection with two giant offshore wind projects the company is developing off the Finnish archipelago, while fellow Nordic developer Vattenfall has teamed up with Danish universities for similar efforts.

OX2 and the companies Under Ytan and Nemo Seafarms will research how commercial algae and seaweed farming combined with ecosystem services – such as fish habitat and growing mussels to reduce the effects of over-fertilisation in the sea – can be combined with large-scale offshore wind farms.