Orsted and local utility Eversource announced first power delivered from their 132MW South Fork Wind project off the coast of Long Island, New York, marking a milestone in US commercial-scale offshore wind development.

The project, located 35 miles (56.2km) east of Montauk Point, was fully approved in early 2022 following US flagship Vineyard Wind 1.

It began offshore installation this summer, with two of its 12 Siemens Gamesa 11MW turbines fully constructed so far, with the joint venture developer seeing completion by early 2024.