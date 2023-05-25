The US renewable energy supply chain marked a major milestone with the completion of the first made-in-America offshore wind substation for South Fork off New York.

The 1,500-tonne, 60-foot (18-metre) substation built by Kiewit Offshore Services at its Ingleside factory near Corpus Christi, Texas, is now being shipped to Long Island, New York. It will collect power and channel it to the grid for the 132MW wind farm under development by the joint venture (JV) of Orsted and New England utility Eversource.