Dominion Energy reported spiralling costs and delays for the Charybdis, the first US-made wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) under construction in Galveston, Texas.

In its second quarter filing this month with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the Virginia-based utility noted that costs for the vessel being constructed by Keppel AmFELS have risen to $625m, a sharp uptick from its reported $500m price tag in 2020 when it was commissioned.

It will also be delivered in late 2024 or early 2025, at least eight months behind schedule but still “well in advance of the need to support the CVOW [Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project] construction schedule,” Dominion spokesman Jeremy Slayton told Recharge.