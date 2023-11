Joint venture (JV) partners Orsted and New England utility Eversource installed and successfully tested the first US-made offshore wind export cable at their 132MW South Fork array, a milestone for the challenged US supply chain.

The 68-mile (110 km), three-phase 138kV high voltage alternating current (HVAC) line was manufactured by France’s Nexans out of its plant in South Carolina for the project, located 55km off Montauk Point at the tip of Long Island.