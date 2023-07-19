First Solar has reached a 5GW (on a direct-current basis) module supply agreement with Israel’s Energix Renewables for projects on three continents, boosting its order bookings by about 25GW since the landmark US climate law took effect last August.

Energix, based in Ramat Gan, east of Tel Aviv, will employ the ultra-low carbon thin film modules in projects under development in Israel, Poland, and US. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026.

“As we grow our pipeline, we want a trusted partner that will not compromise on quality, its commitments, or principles, and that partner is First Solar,” said Asa Levinger, CEO of Energix.