Chinese wind turbine maker Minguyang Smart Energy (MYSE) has unveiled a large-scale blade fabricated almost entirely from recycled materials, the first such model in Asia, with Siemens Gamesa and Vestas among the Western OEMs to have hatched sustainability-focused concepts so far.

The 75.5-metre-long MYSE unit, said to “over 95% recyclability”, is engineered around “a composite of epoxy pultruded plate and sandwich core material and uses green thermosetting resin-infusion molding technology supplied by Swancor.

The blade’s tested performance, the turbine maker noted, “meets certification requirements without changing the original production process”.