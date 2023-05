First wind turbines could be turning in the waters of the Canadian Atlantic by the end of the decade following the unveiling of a pioneering muti-stage plan by the province of Nova Scotia that would see a lead-off offshore leases awarded to developers “no later than 2026”.

The ‘roadmap’, outlined at a briefing in Copenhagen at the WindEurope 2023 conference, aims to underpin construction of 5GW of plant by the end of the decade, in line with a target announced