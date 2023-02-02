As offshore wind’s big guns line up for New York's latest record-setting auction, the industry is eagerly awaiting a run-off between the state’s first movers and big-spending later arrivals.

New York’s round 3 solicitation for up to 4.6GW attracted over 100 bids from six developers, a new record for state-level procurement, and sees seabed snapped up in northeast US offshore wind's earlier years and acreage from 2022’s New York Bight leasing bonanza both in the mix.

Two of the six bidders – including the joint venture (JV) of Norwegian energy giant Equinor and oil supermajor BP and the partnership of Danish developer Orsted and New England utility Eversource – already have giga-scale capacity under contract with the state and ongoing investments in supply chain and port infrastructure.