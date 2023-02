The first floating wind farm off Wales has taken an important stride forward with the award of a marine licence to the project’s TotalEnergies-led Blue Gem developer consortium, which is building the 100MW array in the Celtic Sea.

Erebus, to be constructed using unspecified 14MW turbines mated to semisubmersible Principle Power WindFloat platforms in 75 metres of water 40km off the Pembrokeshire coastline, would generate enough electricity to power 93,000 homes.