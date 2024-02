A fire broke out at a major Scottish onshore wind farm under development by SSE Renewables, it has emerged.

Viking Energy, which is owned by SSE, confirmed to Recharge that emergency services had attended the 443MW project on the North Sea island of Shetland.

The operator provided details of the incident to The Shetland Times this week following discussion of it among a local action group, Stop More Windfarms on Shetland.