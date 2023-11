Finland has approved plans to stage a seabed lease auction for five offshore wind sites for a targeted 7.5GW from up to 500 turbines.

The offshore wind tender will be managed by Metsahallitus, the state-owned company in charge of land and maritime areas.

Metsahallitus will aim to lease the sites mapped out of a total areas of 860 square kilometres off the country’s west coast, the Finnish government announced in a joint-ministerial statement.