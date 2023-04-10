Finland plans to start tendering off 6GW of offshore wind this year in a move seabed manager Metsähallitus claimed underlines the nation’s status as a major renewables investment hotbed.

Metsähallitus has started planning procedures for five development zones off six municipalities in Ostrobothnia. Once approved by municipal authorities the Finnish agency plans to open tenders for two in September and October this year, two in 2024 and the fifth to be decided later. Another two areas (4 and 5 on map at foot) may be opened for development later.