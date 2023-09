Vestas is at an “inflexion point” that makes it an opportunity for investors, said analysts at Deutsche Bank who reckon the wind power giant could benefit from woes at Siemens Gamesa and opportunities in the US market.

Deutsche Bank upgraded Vestas – which has seen its share price fall by around one third from its peak this year – to a Buy rating, saying it has “limited direct exposure” to the high-profile troubles that have beset its OEM rival and developer Orsted.