Iberdrola has named Felipe Montero chief executive of its new business unit in Germany, where the Spanish renewables giant already is the biggest operator of offshore wind in the Baltic Sea.

The fully owned subsidiary called Iberdrola Deutschland is headquartered in Berlin and bundles the company’s current activities in Europe’s largest renewables market, such as development and operation of offshore wind, onshore wind and PV assets, hydrogen solutions, including PPAs, and portfolio management services.

It will also offer battery storage and green hydrogen for industrial use.