Major offshore wind groups of Portugal and Norway – both countries with upcoming first offshore wind tenders – have teamed up to boost the cooperation between their respective floating wind supply chains.

The Portuguese cluster Forum Oceano and Norwegian Offshore Wind (NOW) at a reception this week during a visit to Portugal by NOW have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Norwegian embassy in Lisbon to strengthen their cooperation.

“With the fast-emerging offshore wind markets in both Portugal and Norway stronger links between the two countries and a partnership between our two organisations will create great opportunities for the industry,” said NOW managing director Arvid Nesse, whose group represents close to 400 member companies.